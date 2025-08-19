Groundbreaking Gut, Metabolic and Neurological Support Protocol for Children with Special Needs

This protocol, the result of years of research into the gut and metabolic factors affecting children’s health, offers new hope for children with special needs.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purelife Health Sciences Group, a pioneer in innovative health solutions, is proud to announce the release of the TEKNON PROTOCOL in the USA. This protocol, the result of many years of research into the gut and metabolic factors affecting children’s health, offers new hope for children with cognitive issues, speech and language delays, behavioral issues, communication and interpersonal relationship issues, digestive problems, and sleep difficulties.John Payne, Chairman and CEO of Purelife Health Sciences Group, and formulator of the TEKNON PROTOCOL, was a special guest speaker at the 2025 International Conference for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Orlando, Florida.“The TEKNON PROTOCOL represents a major leap forward in our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for children with neurological and cognitive health issues,” said John Payne, “By integrating the latest research on microbiome health and neurodevelopment, we’re offering a product that addresses underlying microbial imbalances and supports optimal metabolic function. When taken as recommended, we have seen improvements in digestion and bowel habits, cognition, speech and communication, behavior, and sleep patterns.”Children from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon, Saudi Arabia, and Canada are currently using the TEKNON PROTOCOL.Recent scientific advancements underscore the importance of the TEKNON PROTOCOL’s introduction. Two pivotal studies highlight the connection between neurological and cognitive health and the gut microbiome, and the influence of nutrition, setting the stage for the product’s development.The first study, published in the National Library of Medicine , identified specific metabolites and metabolic pathways showing consistent differences in children with ASD compared to typically developing individuals. Integration of metabolomic changes in children with ASD holds promise for enhancing diagnostic accuracy, guiding personalized treatment approaches, monitoring treatment response, and improving outcomes.Additionally, a recent USC study suggests that gut imbalances in children with ASD may create an imbalance of metabolites in the digestive system, ultimately disrupting neurotransmitter production and influencing behavioral symptoms.The TEKNON PROTOCOL aligns with these emerging approaches, providing a unique blend of natural ingredients to support the optimal connection between the gut microbiome and the brain, thereby positively influencing neurological and cognitive health. It combines advanced nutritional science with the latest research to offer a comprehensive solution. Every ingredient in the TEKNON PROTOCOL is a natural, genetically compatible source of nutrition.TEKNON was the word for “child” in ancient Greek.Nutra Wellness, LLC, is the master distributor of TEKNON PROTOCOL in the US. The TEKNON PROTOCOL is available for purchase through www.spectrumcareplus.net About Purelife Health Sciences GroupPurelife Health Sciences Group, LLC, focuses on developing nutraceuticals based on the scientific study of the interaction of nutrition and genes. Over the years, significant research has been done to identify genetically compatible sources of nutrition that support human health.About Nutra Wellness, LLCNutra Wellness, LLC, is a leading provider of nutritional supplements and wellness products, dedicated to improving health through nutrition. Our mission is to deliver effective, research-driven solutions that enhance well-being and support a healthier, more vibrant life.

