Tuesday, August 19, 2025
CANADA, August 18 - Note: All times local
12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean and local city councillors.
Closed to media
1:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with local students employed through the Canada Summer Jobs program.
Closed to media
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.