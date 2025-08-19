Texas declares its measles outbreak over

The Texas Department of State Health Services Aug. 18 announced that the state’s measles outbreak is over. The department said it had been more than 42 days since a new case was reported, surpassing the threshold to declare an end to an outbreak. There have been 762 confirmed measles cases during the West Texas-centered outbreak since late January. Of those, 99 individuals were hospitalized, and two school-aged children had died.

Nationwide, there have been 1,356 confirmed measles cases in 40 states this year, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Aug. 13. The vaccination status of 92% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”