Tom Hanks’ Expands Brand, Hanks for Our Troops, With Products Now Available on Walmart.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Good products for a good reason,” Tom says of his food and beverage brand.Tom Hanks’s Hanks for Our Troops coffee products are now available on Walmart.com in addition to givehanks.com with a new look and product lineup including ground coffee and single-serve pods. All profits go to foundations that support the veteran community, including Headstrong, Hire Heroes USA, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Student Veterans of America.Watch Tom Hanks discuss the coffee HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3QJi8E6JJY “We started this company with only one mission in mind… to create a business with great products that support Veterans and their families,” said Tom Hanks. “This is a way to give back to those who volunteered their lives to serve our country.”Damn Good Coffee. Damn Good Cause. — Hanks For Our Troops coffee collection includes ground coffee and single serve pods. Visit givehanks.com to learn more and stay up to date on company news here (link: https://www.instagram.com/hanks/ ).About Hanks For Our Troops:Hanks For Our Troops, was founded by Tom Hanks. The company’s ethos is simply to "do good." The company is Tom’s way to uplift and honor Veterans and their families with critical resources and support. Hanks For Our Troops is committed to making quality yet accessible products with 100% of all profits going to foundations that support the Veteran community.# # #

