When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 18, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 18, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Cheese/Cheese Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op/Copia Collective/Farmers Cheese Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Middlefield, OH 8/15/25 - The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Middlefield, OH is recalling 246.5 Lbs. of 100% Grass-fed Pepper Jack Cheese, sold in 8 oz. packages, 5 lb. loaves and 40 lb. loaves, 2.5 Lbs. of Horseradish Flavored Cheese, sold in 8 oz. packages, 640 Lbs. of Monterey Jack Cheese sold in 8 oz. packages, 5 lb. loaves and 40 lb. loaves, and 4,544.5 Lbs. of White Cheddar Cheese sold in 40 Lb. loaves because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were produced on June 16, 2025, June 24, 2025, and July 16th, and distributed in the state of Ohio between July 14, 2025 and August 7, 2025. Products were shipped to manufacturers and distributors, and sold in retail stores.

The packages subject to recall were sold with the following labels:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages, 5 Lb. loaves, and 40 Lb. loaves with Lot Code 251661

Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 251661

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese, 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 2524061

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Monterey Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

Farmers Cheese 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

Customers can find the lot codes on 8 oz. packets and 5 lb. loaves located on the side

Customers can find date codes on 40 Lb. loaves

The recall was initiated after product testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the products. Production was suspended while the company investigated the source of the contamination which was determined to be from environmental contamination that migrated to food-contact areas of the production process. There have been no reports of illness to date associated with consumption of these products.

Any customers with this product in their possession should dispose of it or return it to the retail location during normal business hours for a refund. Consumers or media with questions about the recall may contact the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op General Manager, Nevin Byler, at 440-632-5567 Monday through Friday 8 AM to 4 PM EST.