New board chair appointed to Forestry Innovation Investment

CANADA, August 18 - Rick Doman has been appointed to the Forestry Innovation Investment (FII) board as chair.

Doman brings more than 40 years of experience in Canada’s forestry industry to the role. Getting his start in the lumber operation and sales department in his family’s forestry business, he eventually moved to managing the sawmill, logging and pulp operations. He then oversaw the North American lumber sales and later the global lumber and pulp operations and sales, where he cut his teeth on global lumber and pulp marketing.

From 2001 until 2018, Doman held different positions as chief executive director, chairman and director in several forestry companies, including Western Forest Products and EACOM Timber Corporation, which he founded. In 2021, Doman also co-founded GreenFirst Forest Products, West Kitikmeot Resources and Boreal Carbon Corporation.

Doman’s specialized experience with growing global forestry markets and founding and overseeing multiple forestry companies has positioned him to bring a valuable perspective to Forestry Innovation Investment’s board.

FII is a Crown agency focused on expanding opportunities for B.C. forestry products and ensuring the sector continues to be a key contributor to the provincial economy. FII leads several initiatives and activities to:

expand the use of wood domestically and B.C.’s leadership in wood innovation;

diversify international markets for B.C. forestry products;

promote wood’s environmental merits and B.C. as a preferred supplier of forestry products from sustainably managed forests; and

collaborate with B.C. provincial government partners to support mass timber and value-added manufacturing.

Headquartered in Vancouver, and with offices in China, India and Vietnam, FII also developed naturally:wood, a comprehensive tool that provides information and resources to promote B.C. as a global supplier of quality, environmentally responsible forestry products from sustainably managed forests.