Fork’d Brings Bold and Indulgent Comfort Food to Minnetonka

The New Restaurant from Bob Tinsley and Executive Chef Mike Zinser, Opens in Minnetonka August 25

Fork’d is the restaurant I’ve always wanted to build — relaxed, expressive, and grounded in delicious food and true hospitality.” — Bob Tinsley

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind one of the Twin Cities’ most beloved restaurants, Bacio, is bringing a new dining destination to life. Bob Tinsley and Executive Chef Mike Zinser will open Fork’d on Monday, August 25 at 2 PM in Minnetonka, serving bold comfort food, genuine hospitality, and a lively space designed for good times.Together, Tinsley and Zinser have created something special, an energetic new restaurant that brings bold, comforting food to a welcoming space built for gathering. Located in the Bonaventure building at 1641 Plymouth Road, just around the corner from Bacio in the former Champps location, Fork’d offers a fresh experience rooted in the same values that made Bacio a local institution: exceptional hospitality, consistent quality, and genuine connection.Where Bacio leans refined, Fork’d is laid-back and lively. Guests can expect craveable dishes that are anything but ordinary, smashburgers stacked with care, buffalo-brined wings that pack flavor to the bone, and the Panzza, a pan-style pizza with a buttery, parmesan-crusted base that’s fast becoming a signature favorite.“This is the kind of food chefs cook for themselves,” says Chef Mike Zinser. “It’s familiar food prepared with layers of flavor, consistency, and care. We work with local partners, use fresh ingredients, and take the time to do things right. The result is food that feels familiar but tastes unforgettable, no food crimes allowed.”Inside, Fork’d is designed to feel as warm and inviting as the menu. The space combines cozy booths, lively high-tops, and a vibrant bar, perfect for game day feasting, casual date nights, or post-work hangs. The environment reflects the personality of the guests themselves: fun, unpretentious, and full of energy. Every design detail was created to enhance that experience, not overshadow it, because at Fork’d, guests bring the vibe.“Fork’d is the restaurant I’ve always wanted to build,” says Tinsley. “After more than 20 years with Bacio, we wanted to create something super relaxed and expressive. And we wanted to build it on the same foundation: delicious food, an incredible atmosphere, and hospitality that makes people feel truly cared for.”Fork’d opens August 25, 2025, at 2 PM, at 1641 Plymouth Road, Minnetonka, MN.About Fork’dFork’d is where bold flavor, feel‑good energy, and real hospitality meet, located at 1641 Plymouth Road, Minnetonka, MN, next to Ridgedale Shopping Center. Founded by Bob Tinsley and Executive Chef Mike Zinser, Fork’d brings more than 20 years of expertise in creating consistently delicious food and welcoming spaces.At Fork’d, comfort classics get the attention they deserve. From our signature Panzza, a buttery, parmesan-crusted pan pizza, to wings brined to the bone and burgers stacked just right, every dish is built on fresh ingredients, local partnerships, and meticulous preparation. We call it food done right. No shortcuts. No food crimes.Designed to reflect the energy of its guests, Fork’d pairs inviting booths and high-tops with a lively bar and vibrant atmosphere. It’s a place that feels instantly familiar, whether you’re flying solo, catching up with friends, or bringing the whole crew.

