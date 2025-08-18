EcoVadis honors SLM with a sustainability medal, placing the company among global ESG leaders

SLM - Ecovadis

Recognition highlights SLM’s commitment to innovation, ethics, and sustainable growth with a global ESG benchmark.

MéXICO CITY, MéXICO, MEXICO, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLM , a company recognized for integrating sustainability and technological innovation into its business model, has achieved a new international milestone: the award of an EcoVadis sustainability medal, one of the most prestigious global evaluations in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria. The company earned the Bronze Medal, a distinction that positions it within the top 35% of companies worldwide.Since its foundation, SLM has promoted projects with a positive impact on the planet, people, and corporate ethics, making ESG a central part of its strategy. To achieve this recognition, the company implemented robust policies and procedures, was evaluated under the 360° Watch findings methodology —which analyzes how the organization aligns its external actions with its commitments— and developed social community projects that generate tangible results. It has also fostered professional development programs for its employees, strengthening an organizational culture of continuous improvement.Initiatives such as GreenGold Project, AvocadoCoin, GreenGold Foundation, and Waterplus exemplify how SLM combines innovation and sustainability to regenerate soils, optimize water use, and promote sustainable agriculture through technology.The EcoVadis rating assesses companies in four key areas:Environment: protection and care for the natural ecosystem.Labor practices and human rights: positive impact on employees and communities.Ethics: transparency and responsibility in business practices.Sustainable procurement: responsible supply chain management.The certification process was led by Gonzalo Araujo, CEO of SLM, and Mauricio Villasmil, Vice President of the company, who highlighted the strategic importance of this distinction. “EcoVadis is not just a badge, it is the confirmation that our commitment to sustainability and ethics is backed by a global standard,” said Araujo.Meanwhile, Villasmil emphasized: “For SLM, receiving the EcoVadis medal represents much more than recognition. This result strengthens our business relationships, confirms our commitment to sustainability, identifies opportunities for optimization, facilitates talent attraction and retention, and contributes to reducing our carbon footprint while we continue to innovate for a better future.”Earning a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis means that a company has demonstrated solid performance in sustainability. In SLM’s case, the evaluation resulted in a 78th percentile ranking, surpassing the minimum required for this category. This achievement validates that the company not only complies with international standards but is also on the path to reaching higher levels in future assessments.For SLM, this distinction marks the beginning of a new chapter where sustainability, innovation, and technology will continue to be the pillars of its global growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

