Pamela Elaine Telford Releases Powerful Memoir The Big Dark — A Story of Survival, Courage, and Finding One’s Voice

WA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Dark is more than a memoir—it’s a lifeline. In her debut book, author Pamela Elaine Telford shares her harrowing yet ultimately empowering journey of surviving over thirty years of domestic abuse, escaping her abuser, and reclaiming her voice.With unflinching honesty, Telford sheds light on the silent, hidden world of abuse—one that transcends social, cultural, and economic boundaries. She takes readers deep into the emotional and psychological realities of living in fear, all while weaving a narrative of resilience and hope.“I refused to let the only person who witnessed my life be my abuser,” Telford says. “By telling my story in my own words, I took back my power and ensured that my truth could be seen, heard, and remembered.”Born and raised in the Yakima Valley of Washington State, Telford’s life before and after abuse is a testament to dedication and perseverance. She is a Registered Dental Hygienist with over 42 years of experience and holds licenses in Florida, North Carolina, and Washington State. She earned her BS in Science Education from Eastern Carolina University, where she received the Outstanding Senior Award in Science Education, later becoming a Clinical Teacher who trained future educators. Telford also taught high school science for 13 years and coached volleyball and track for a decade—leading her teams to back to back state playoffs.While The Big Dark is Telford’s first published work, her talent for writing began early—her fifth-grade story The Secret Room earned a school award for best writing. She is currently working on the sequel to The Big Dark, which will explore the journey from the mental fog of abuse toward healing.At its core, The Big Dark delivers a powerful message: abuse can happen to anyone, and leaving isn’t as simple as outsiders might believe. Telford urges readers to withhold judgment, recognize warning signs, and offer compassion instead of criticism.“This book is for anyone who has ever wondered why someone stays in an abusive relationship—or for those still trapped in one,” Telford explains. “My hope is to help others recognize abusive patterns and give them hope that escape and healing are possible.”Her professional career has spanned healthcare, education, and athletics. Through The Big Dark, she channels her life experiences into a work that educates, empowers, and inspires survivors and supporters alike.The Big Dark is available now on Amazon and other online retailers For more information, visit www.pamelatelford.com and follow Pamela on Instagram at @Pamt29

