Canadian Nonprofit Launches Ad-Free, Privacy-Driven Social Network

Built in Surrey, BC — no tracking, no algorithms, no intrusions, no data sharing

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialSafety.ca, a new nonprofit social networking platform, has launched to provide a safe, private, and ad-free online community for individuals, businesses, and community groups across Canada.

Unlike traditional social networks, SocialSafety is entirely funded by its members. The platform is guided by three core values: trust, respect, and digital dignity.

“Our mission is simple: create a safe online space where people connect without compromising privacy or security. Everyone deserves a respectful digital environment—without ads, algorithms, or hidden agendas,” said Amrit Dhillon, Founder of SocialSafety and a retired technologist with over 40 years in the computer industry.

What Sets SocialSafety Apart

• No Ads, No Tracking, No Algorithms — Rejects surveillance-driven business models.

• Privacy by Design — Strict access controls, multi-factor authentication, and member education are built-in.

• Nonprofit Model — Member-funded; no advertisers and no data selling.

• Digital Dignity — Members control their visibility and personal data.

SocialSafety offers a new kind of online community—one where members, not corporations, set the tone. The platform is available now at www.SocialSafety.ca.

Media Contact

Amrit Dhillon

Founder & President, SocialSafety

AmritDhillon@SocialSafety.ca

About SocialSafety

SocialSafety is a Canadian nonprofit social network built on privacy-by-design principles. The platform provides private, ad-free communities with no tracking and no algorithms—giving Canadians a respectful, secure place to connect.

