Rodeo Realty Presents the Weinhart Estate: A Rare Edward H. Fickett Masterpiece in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty proudly announces the exclusive offering of 1100 Pine Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, known as The Weinhart Estate. On the market for the first time in nearly three decades, this rare architectural treasure was designed by acclaimed architect Edward H. Fickett, FAIA, whose work masterfully harmonizes site, materials, and lifestyle.

Set on an elevated corner lot in the peaceful hills above the flats, the estate offers a perfect blend of privacy, pedigree, and location. Clean mid-century lines, soaring beamed ceilings, and expansive walls of glass frame panoramic canyon views while seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor living.

The 6,845-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. A dramatic pivoting front door introduces expansive living areas anchored by a striking stone fireplace. The exceptional 40-foot chef’s kitchen is equipped with a 12-foot island, dual Wolf induction ranges, Sub-Zero refrigeration, and book-matched statuary marble. A marble-topped wet bar, elegant den, and thoughtfully curated entertaining spaces reflect the era’s enduring glamour.

Upstairs, the skylit primary suite offers a private balcony, marble fireplace, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bath. Additional guest suites maintain the home’s architectural integrity and provide refined comfort. Outside, lush landscaping surrounds a Pebble-finish pool, built-in barbecue, and multiple terraces designed for alfresco dining and relaxed lounging.

An irreplaceable combination of architectural significance, timeless style, and premier Beverly Hills location, The Weinhart Estate presents a singular opportunity to own an authentic piece of mid-century history just moments from the Beverly Hills Hotel and the world-class shopping and dining of Rodeo Drive.

This listing represents more than a home, it is a work of art that captures the spirit of California modernism at its finest. With its architectural pedigree, meticulous design, and exceptional setting, The Weinhart Estate stands as one of the most distinguished offerings in the Beverly Hills real estate market today.

