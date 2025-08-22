Fear and Courage Today and Throughout Civilization by Dr. Raul Cuero

"Dr. Raul Cuero Explores the Timeless Impact of Fear and Courage on Human Progress and Survival"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What truly propels humanity forward: fear or courage? In his powerful and timely new release, Fear and Courage Today and Throughout Civilization : The Two Driving Forces Toward Achievement, Influenced by Myths, Rituals, and Knowledge, internationally acclaimed scientist and inventor Raul Cuero, PhD explores this fundamental question with clarity, wisdom, and depth.Blending scientific insight with philosophical reflection, Dr. Cuero examines how fear and courage have historically shaped civilizations—and how, today, in an era defined by uncertainty, fear often takes the lead. The book confronts the psychological, cultural, and socioeconomical roots of this imbalance and offers practical pathways to reclaim courage as a creative and transformative force.“Fear is no longer just a survival instinct,” Dr. Cuero explains. “It has become a defining trait of modern life—disconnected, anxious, and resistant to change. But courage, especially when fueled by creativity, can restore balance and purpose.”Accessible and thought-provoking, Fear and Courage Today and Throughout Civilization invites readers on a didactic journey through the past and present, weaving together mythology, ritual, historical shifts, and scientific and intellectual reasoning. An illustrated annex at the end provides practical tools to help young people and adults alike cultivate courage when facing the unknown.The book is inspired in part by Dr. Cuero’s own remarkable life—rising from humble beginnings to become a leading microbiologist, former NASA collaborator, to whom he produced two patented inventions, one in 2018 related to anti-UV technology for skin and other surface protection (US Patent 9,987,219 B2) and another in 2007 related to the removal of toxic metals and radionuclides (US Patent US 7,309,437 B2), and holder of 27 scientific U.S. patents. His work has taken him across continents, from research labs to lecture halls, and from rural communities to global scientific forums. He has trained youth worldwide in creativity and innovation and continues to serve as a consultant and advisor in microbiology and biotechnology.Dr. Cuero is also the author of several influential works that further establish him as a visionary thinker, including Water and Ions as the Conditions Necessary for the Presence of Life (2022 – Cambridge Scholars Publishing), The COVID Ghost Game: Learning the Secrets of the Ghosty Virus (2023 – Independently published), How to Create to Excel: The Joy of Life (2016 – CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform), Loneliness as a Source of Creativity: In the Modern Technological Era (2015 – CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform), and Between Triumph and Survival (2004 – American Binding and Publishing Co.).Currently, Dr. Cuero is completing a new scientific book titled Scientific Invention: What it takes to invent, to be published this year. It is based on Dr. Cuero’s scientific knowledge and skills, as well as his technical, intellectual, and personal experiences to create inventions in different parts of the world, including the challenges he had to overcome to become an inventor.Also, he has written a novel to be published this year titled Polishing Diamonds, which explores the great hidden capacities of women and their ability to overcome difficult situations with creativity and courage. With a great sensitivity to companionship and love, this novel is a testament to overcoming adversity and finding one’s true calling. After a sudden tragedy leaves three sisters orphaned, their lives are forever changed. Taken in by three different families across the city of Gaya, each girl grows up in a new world: one of quiet riches and affluence, another of intellectual culture and middle-class social status, and the last with faith and poor, humble beginnings. A heartwarming and deeply moving story of resilience, sisterhood, and self-discovery, Polishing Diamonds celebrates the power of love to reunite what fate once scattered, and celebrates creativity and femininity.With this latest work, Dr. Cuero presents not just a book but a blueprint for rethinking how we face crises, challenges, and change—whether as individuals or as a global society. This message is especially urgent in a post-pandemic world, where the balance between fear and courage will shape the future of civilization. In fact, this book is timely when civilization is in one of the highest moments of discontent, uncertainty, and sentimental fragility.The book is available for purchase at major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more, visit: www.raulcuero.com

Global Book Network - Dr. Raul Cuero, author of Fear and Courage Today and Throughout Civilization

