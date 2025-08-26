Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Advocate Urges a Former Skilled Tradesman Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call About Significant Compensation If Before 1983 They Had Routine Asbestos Exposure at Work

"If you have a friend or former coworker who now has lung cancer and you know they had workplace asbestos exposure before 1983, please urge them or their family to call us at 866-714-6466.” — Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a former skilled tradesman like a plumber, electrician, welder, mechanic or machinist who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the United States, please call us at 866-714-6466 if before 1983 he had routine exposure to asbestos on the job. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

"What does matter is the family of a skilled trades worker who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and who had routine exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983-gets the compensation ball rolling as quickly as possible. We are advocates for US workers who have developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure, and we want people like this to get compensated. We might add we offer direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos exposure lawyers, and they get results as we are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"The saddest thing of all for us is most workers who had routine exposure to asbestos before 1983 and then develop lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If you have a friend or former coworker who now has lung cancer and you know they had workplace asbestos exposure before 1983, please urge them or their family to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results. https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

