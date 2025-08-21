Global IT Communications, Inc. Delivers Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Built for Los Angeles Businesses

Submit Release
Global IT strengthens LA’s business community with managed IT, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery solutions.

We design IT solutions that match the speed, creativity, and innovation of Los Angeles businesses.”
— Anthony Williams Raré
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re searching for “the best managed IT services in Los Angeles” or wondering “which cybersecurity providers protect small businesses in Southern California,” Global IT Communications, Inc. is answering that question with a bold expansion of services designed for resilience, security, and growth.

The Los Angeles-based IT solutions provider is rolling out all-inclusive managed IT and cybersecurity offerings that help businesses defend against cyber threats, modernize networks, and stay operational during unexpected crises.

“Generative AI, ransomware, and hybrid work have all reshaped the way Los Angeles businesses approach technology,” said Anthony Williams Raré, CEO of Global IT Communications, Inc. “We’re not just providing IT support — we’re building digital infrastructure that adapts as fast as the city we serve.”


Why Los Angeles Businesses Choose Global IT Communications

Cybersecurity in Los Angeles → 24/7 monitoring, compliance-ready security, and AI-driven threat detection

Managed IT Services → proactive support, help desk, and infrastructure optimization

Cloud Solutions for Hybrid Work → secure remote access, cloud migration, and scalability

Disaster Recovery in LA → wildfire, earthquake, and outage-proof backup systems

These services are designed to answer real questions businesses are asking:

“How do I protect my LA company from ransomware?”

“What’s the most reliable IT support for small businesses in Los Angeles?”

“Which cybersecurity firm in Los Angeles understands both compliance and creative industries?”



Industry Spotlight: Finance & Manufacturing


Finance: Cybersecurity Meets Regulation

Los Angeles has become a hub for boutique financial firms, investment advisors, and fintech startups. Yet with growth comes oversight. Companies are under pressure to comply with SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, FINRA standards, and California privacy regulations (CCPA/CPRA).

“Financial firms don’t just need IT support — they need compliance assurance,” said Anthony Williams Raré. “The days of treating cybersecurity as optional are over. Regulators expect firms to demonstrate real governance and resilience.”

Global IT Communications provides compliance-focused cybersecurity frameworks, including:

Regular vulnerability assessments aligned with NIST and ISO 27001

Data governance strategies for GLBA and FINRA compliance

Incident response plans that satisfy new SEC disclosure requirements



Manufacturing: From Supply Chain to Smart Factories

The manufacturing sector across Southern California — from aerospace suppliers to advanced materials plants — faces a different challenge: operational technology (OT) security and supply chain compliance.

Cyberattacks on manufacturing networks have surged, often targeting industrial control systems (ICS) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. At the same time, federal initiatives such as CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) and stricter Department of Defense contracting standards are raising the bar.

“Manufacturers can’t ignore compliance anymore,” explained Vanessa Barragan, Operations Manager. “A single lapse in cybersecurity could not only halt production but also disqualify a company from lucrative government contracts.”

Global IT Communications helps manufacturers with:

CMMC readiness for defense-related contracts

Protection of ICS/SCADA systems against cyberattacks

Secure integration of IoT for smart factory automation



Built for LA’s Economy: Healthcare, Legal, Entertainment, and Startups

Beyond finance and manufacturing, Global IT Communications also tailors IT solutions to:

Healthcare – HIPAA compliance and secure patient records

Legal & Professional Services – uptime and confidentiality

Media, Tech, and Entertainment – high-performance systems for creative workflows

Startups & SMBs – scalable IT without enterprise-level costs



About Global IT Communications, Inc.

Global IT Communications, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions in Los Angeles. Since its founding, the company has helped small and midsize businesses protect data, streamline IT operations, and scale with confidence. With a local-first model and global expertise, Global IT ensures organizations can focus on growth — not tech headaches.

