Impact XM Acquires Shelton Fleming, Strengthening Its Position as a Global Leader in Experiential Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact XM , a global experiential marketing agency with over 500 employees and a strong presence across North American and Europe, has announced the acquisition of Shelton Fleming, a London-based strategic experience agency, recognised for its immersive storytelling, digital innovation, and creative delivery.This acquisition marks another significant step in Impact XM’s international growth strategy, expanding its footprint across the UK and Europe while enhancing its ability to deliver immersive, strategically aligned brand experiences at scale.With Shelton Fleming’s award-winning capabilities in motion graphics, XR activations, and interactive engagement, the combined team is poised to bring even greater value to clients across Europe. Together, they will create powerful, insight-led, intelligent experiences that are purpose-built to shift perception and inspire action with measurable impact.“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support clients across key markets with the strategic foundation, creativity, consistency, and scale required to deliver exceptional brand experiences,” said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. “Shelton Fleming shares our commitment to purposeful high-quality work and brings a unique blend of creative and strategic expertise that complements our existing capabilities.”With over 50 years of industry leadership, Impact XM delivers end-to-end experiential solutions spanning strategy, creative, content development, digital engagement, fabrication, logistics, and measurement for global event execution.The agency operates full-service production facilities and offices across the United States and Canada, alongside a growing presence in Europe. The addition of Shelton Fleming further enhances Impact XM’s expertise in intelligent, immersive audience engagement, digital innovation, and large-scale event delivery. The expansion enables the agency to support both existing and new clients, across the region, with enhanced scale and efficiency.With teams based in London, Chicago, Las Vegas, Princeton, and Toronto and a growing number of remote employees worldwide, Impact XM offers clients a globally connected, regionally informed partner for experiential marketing at every scale.About Impact XMImpact XM is a leading global experiential marketing agency dedicated to crafting brand experiences that drive meaningful connections. By blending strategy, creativity, and technology, we help brands connect with audiences in ways that are engaging, memorable, and meaningful. Because at Impact XM, we believe that Impact is Everything. For more information, visit: https://impact-xm.com/

