The Ray Tax Group Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

“The Ray Tax Group – Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 for growth and client impact.

The Ray Tax Group secures $5B+ in property value reductions and more $60M in tax savings for Texans since 2022, landing on the 2025 Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 honor proves what our clients already know: our team fights tirelessly to deliver fairness and real tax savings across Texas.” — Ryan Ray

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ray Tax Group, a leading Texas-based property tax consulting and advisory firm, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held companies nationwide according to percentage revenue growth over the past three years. This recognition places The Ray Tax Group among the most dynamic and successful businesses in the country, joining past honorees such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia.Founded by Ryan Ray, President & CEO, The Ray Tax Group has become a trusted advocate for property owners across Texas. In 2025 alone, the firm filed more than 40,000 property tax protests. Since 2022, The Ray Tax Group has achieved over $5 billion in reduced property valuations, resulting in more than $60 million in property tax savings for businesses and homeowners.“This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the tireless work of our team,” said Ryan Ray. “We built this firm on the principle of fighting for fairness in property taxation, and being recognized on the Inc. 5000 shows that our mission is resonating. Our growth is not just about numbers—it’s about impact.”Over the past few years, The Ray Tax Group has expanded its services beyond property tax protests to include federal tax services, accounting, and business advisory solutions. With established accounting offices in Texas City and New Braunfels, the firm continues to provide high-quality tax and financial services to thousands of Texans. The company also takes pride in its community involvement, including support for local chambers of commerce and economic development initiatives.The Ray Tax Group is a Texas-based property tax consulting and advisory firm that specializes in helping businesses and homeowners reduce their property tax burden. With a team that has filed over 40,000 protests annually, the firm is one of Texas’s most active and effective tax consulting groups. Since 2022, The Ray Tax Group has secured over $5 billion in valuation reductions and more than $60 million in tax savings for its clients. For more information, visit www.raytaxgroup.com About Inc. and the Inc. 5000Inc. is the world’s most trusted business-media brand, offering entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.Texas taxpayers looking to reduce their property tax burden or seeking assistance with federal tax preparation and financial services are encouraged to reach out to The Ray Tax Group today. Contact us at info@ray-tax.com or call 817-717-4350 to get started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.