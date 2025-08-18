Public Archives Hosts Teaching Revolution at 250: An Educator Symposium

As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Delaware Public Archives is proud to host Teaching Revolution at 250: An Educator Symposium, along with the Delaware Historical Society, First State Heritage Park, and Delaware 250. This full-day program is designed for teachers, educators, and homeschool leaders seeking to bring the spirit and stories of 1776 – and beyond – into today’s classrooms and learning spaces.

The symposium is this Friday, August 22nd, from 9am to 3pm.

The symposium will feature workshops, breakout sessions, and discussions led by historians, archivists, and experienced educators. Participants will gain access to classroom-ready resources, lesson plans, and strategies for engaging students with Delaware’s Revolutionary War history—stories that highlight not only soldiers and statesmen, but also women, free and enslaved African Americans, and others whose contributions shaped the struggle for independence.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with historic sites from across Delaware and discover the programs and resources they offer to support educators in the classroom and beyond.

Registration is free, but space is limited. Educators of all grade levels and disciplines are encouraged to attend.

Register at https://archives.delaware.gov/events-calendar/dpa-teaching-revolution-at-250/. For more information, visit archives.delaware.gov or call (302) 744-5000.