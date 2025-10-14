DSB Closing In – Approaching $10 Million in SSBCI ‘Race to $14M’

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is closing in on its goal in the ‘Race to $14M’ initiative. DSB has allocated another $5.93M in federal funding since late August as part of its State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). That brings the total of funds obligated or distributed to $9.92M since April 24 and leaves just over $4M that needs to be awarded so DSB can access the next round of these federal dollars.

“December 31 is quickly approaching but our team thrives on making the impossible happen,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “The big winners here are the small businesses that are the recipients of this funding. Through it they will scale, grow, and innovate, strengthening Delaware’s economy.”

There were nine allocations through the SSBCI Delaware Accelerator and Seed Capital Program (DASCP). Four of them were $1M investments, including one to Aternium, who received a ceremonial check presentation from Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Director Bell, Deputy Director Jaimie Watts on Sept. 25 at the company’s 2-year anniversary celebration. The funding will accelerate Aternium’s efforts to sustainably scale clean hydrogen production.

The remaining DASCP investments were to:

4th Phase Technology ($200K) – 4th Phase Technology is utilizing its funds to support ongoing research and development efforts, as well as to cover essential operational costs including rent and legal fees.

There was also a $100,000.00 loan to Rooted Power Yoga through the SSBCI Delaware Loan Participation Program (DELPP), who will use the funding to build out their location, and for marketing and working capital.

In 2023, Delaware was awarded $60.9M in federal funding from the U.S. Treasury Department to be provided to the State, in three allocations. It received its first $20M and must spend 80% of that to access its next round. As of early April, just over $2.0M had been distributed, leaving another $14M to hand out by the end of December.

Information on all of the SSBCI programs is available at de.gov/ssbci.

