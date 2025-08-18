Submit Release
EGLE launches new wildfire smoke webpage

When it comes to wildfire impacts, the summer of 2025 is shaping up to rival 2023 in terms of the number of days with air quality advisories and alerts.

As this issue continues to be a concern for Michigan residents, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Air Quality Division has released a new webpage dedicated to information and resources for the public.

The new webpage houses resources related to how EGLE responds to wildfire smoke events, and details what you can do to learn more, or even to participate in data collection with your own air quality sensor. It also includes a helpful link to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Your Health and Wildfire Smoke webpage. EGLE’s three meteorologists forecast air quality and are integral in sharing advisories and alerts to Michigan residents. To recognize the difference between advisories and alerts, you can watch Don’t just check the weather – check the air. This short video shows EGLE’s meteorologists discussing advisories and alerts, as well as the Air Quality Index or AQI.

