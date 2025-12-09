New story map provides overview of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s work

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s latest story map is highlighting the work of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART).

The story map provides an in depth look at how MPART is addressing PFAS contamination in Michigan’s water, land, fish, and communities. It explains what PFAS are, outlines Michigan’s regulatory milestones and growing understanding of PFAS over time, and highlights MPART’s multi-agency coordination to protect public health.

Open the MPART story map!

The story map also features interactive maps showing PFAS sites, areas of interest, public water supply testing results, surface water sampling, wastewater treatment data, and fish monitoring locations, along with guidance on drinking water testing and Eat Safe Fish information.

