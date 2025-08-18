Medical Emergency in the White Mountain National Forest

CONTACT:

Livermore, NH – On Saturday, August 16, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., 911 emergency dispatch received a satellite text for a 48-year-old male who was suffering from a medical emergency and needed rescue. The coordinates from the text placed the subject on the Sawyer River Trail in the White Mountain National Forest. NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the request for assistance. Numerous attempts to text and call the subject were unsuccessful.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., the individual who was in distress was located on Route 112 in Livermore. He was a participant in the Jigger Johnson Ultra, a 100-mile footrace that takes place in the White Mountain National Forest. The individual who was in distress was suffering from heat exhaustion–type signs and symptoms and another race participant texted 911 for assistance. The participant was able to make it unassisted to the next race check station on Route 112 at the Sawyer River trailhead where he was contacted by a Conservation Officer and dropped out of the race.

