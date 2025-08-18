Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins Coalition Urging DEA to Ban “Designer Xanax”

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general urging the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to take emergency action to ban bromazolam, or “Designer Xanax,” which is linked to deaths across the country.

In a letter to DEA Administrator Terry Cole, the attorneys general outlined safety concerns with bromazolam, which is “highly potent and unpredictable.” The letter explains that “unlike regulated medications, illicitly manufactured bromazolam lacks any quality controls, making it particularly lethal for unsuspecting users.”

“Bromazolam, or ‘Designer Xanax’ is a lethal, counterfeit drug with no medical use that is highly addictive and killing Americans,” said Attorney General Bird. “It is already an illegal drug in Iowa, and I strongly urge the DEA to take swift and definite action at the federal level to give law enforcement the tools they need to stop this crisis, save lives, and hold traffickers accountable.”

Attorney General Bird joined the Kentucky-led letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

