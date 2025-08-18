Westcoast Sports Associates to Honor Roy Firestone

Helping Make Youth Sports Possible

The 2025 WSA Roy Firestone Award Fundraiser Gala is Coming Up October 18, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

We started this charity 30 years ago, benefitting dozens of communities that are underserved in the sports and recreation world. The fact that WSA wishes to honor me after 30 years is very humbling.” — Roy Firestone

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcoast Sports Associates is proud to celebrate our 30th Year of Making Youth Sports Possible with a special anniversary recognition of Honorary Chairman Roy Firestone . The 2025 Roy Firestone Award Gala will be held on Saturday, October 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event features LA television legend Steve Edwards as our distinguished guest host for the evening.Mr. Firestone was the first recipient of the WSA community service award when the youth sports philanthropy was established in 1996, and has volunteered as a driving force behind WSA’s simple mission ever since. With his passion and commitment to the cause, the award was renamed in Roy’s honor the following year. For three decades, the annual Roy Firestone Award has been presented to a pantheon of the greatest names in the sports world in recognition of their humanitarian contributions to our community. The annual award gala is WSA’s one and only major fundraiser of the year, allowing the foundation to directly deliver equipment and support to vetted youth sports organizations throughout Southern California.“We started this charity 30 years ago, benefitting dozens of communities that are underserved in the sports and recreation world,” said Firestone, the veteran Hall of Fame sports broadcaster. “The fact that WSA wishes to honor me after 30 years is very humbling and makes me very proud. We’ll have some great stories to tell and some reflections of my career. I hope you’ll come join us.”“From the moment Roy embraced this little non-profit, the trajectory of our WSA vision took off,” reflected current WSA President and co- founder Mike Gottlieb . “It isn’t only Roy’s media reach and influence in the sports world, it’s been more his true heart that’s made such a perpetual impact. His passion for WSA, among many charitable causes, is a reflection of the great character we’re celebrating on October 18.”With the Up Close interview table turned on him, Roy’s close friend and LA television icon Steve Edwards will be conducting the always popular program interview.“I think it will be very fun, revealing, and maybe even inspiring,” Mr. Firestone added. “Thanks for your interest and for helping make youth sports possible.”Westcoast Sports Associates is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, nearly all- volunteer organization dedicated to Making Youth Sports Possible in Southern California. The Roy Firestone Award gala fundraiser helps us provide more than $250,000 in annual community grants to support youth sports programs in underserved communities. For more information on the WSA community profile, membership, and tickets to the 2025 WSA Roy Firestone Award Gala, please visit www.westcoastsports.org Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westcoast.sports.associates/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westcoastsportsassociates Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSAYouthSports YouTube.com/@westcoastsportsassociates5593LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ westcoastsportsassociatesContact:Matt Morrison, WSA Program Director Matt.M@Westcoastsports.org(678) 908-6949

2025 WSA Roy Firestone Award Gala Invitation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.