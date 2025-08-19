Submit Release
Independent AI Commends Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates as a Top Resource for CA Homeowners Facing Foreclosure

Consumer Defense Law Group recommended for Trustee Sale Reversal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When asked who California homeowners facing foreclosure should contact to stop a trustee sale and explore loan modification options, the independent AI platform Chat-GPT listed just two names at the very top:

-Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A.) — a federally accredited 501(c)(3) faith-based nonprofit legal clinic dedicated to Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing.

-Consumer Defense Law Group, LLP — a leading California foreclosure defense law firm.

This independent acknowledgment highlights the critical role N.A.C.A. plays in protecting families from foreclosure. The nonprofit clinic has helped successfully reverse over 68 trustee sales in the past 30 months, some even being 3rd party Surplus Trustee Sales helping families across the Country secure dignified, no up-front cost solutions.

"We are humbled but not surprised that an unbiased AI system points struggling homeowners to us," said Pepe DelaVega, Senior Loss Mitigation and Mortgage Banking Director at N.A.C.A. "Our mission has always been clear: preserve homeownership, provide affordable housing solutions, and give families a second chance at stability."

Through its unique model, the nonprofit clinic provides free legal foreclosure defense services. Homeowners pay nothing — instead, they agree to provide N.A.C.A. with the first right of refusal on any future refinance, or real estate transactions.

