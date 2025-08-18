Saverglass Expands its Spirits Portfolio with Launch of the GOLDEN RESERVE Glass Bottle Collection

Saverglass Golden Reserve Bottle Collection Saverglass Logo

Release highlights the company's expertise in sustainably designed and produced glass bottles reinforcing its commitment to offering uniquely shaped packaging

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading premium glass bottle maker Saverglass , part of the Orora Group, proudly announces the addition of the GOLDEN RESERVE glass bottle collection to its local spirits portfolio. Available for all colored spirits and ready to drink offerings, these new and available shapes are designed to cause pause.Earlier this year Saverglass introduced the MALTY bottle, the first in the collection. With its short bulbous neck shape and multi-color offering of pristine White-Flint, warm Amber and a rich Dark Amber, it also lends itself perfectly for cream liquors and premium ready to drink cocktail offerings.New and available in the collection are the BARLEY bottle and the CASK bottle.The BARLEY glass bottle, inspired by the barley grain, features a non-traditional silhouette with a carefully calculated weight of 604 grams, height of 6.56 inches and radius of 4.32 inches, ensuring the style and structural integrity of the bottle. With a short neck and carnette finish, the BARLEY bottle has a double tapered wide center that is easily balanced by the two label ready ranges, lending itself to all kinds of customization.The CASK glass bottle, inspired by its very name, features a broad round base that gradually tapers to a short bulging neck, reminiscent of the curves of a still. With an overall height of 7.89 inches, radius of 4.13 inches and an optimized glass weight of500 grams, the CASK bottle is anchored as a uniquely silhouetted environmentally responsible option.MALTY, BARLEY and CASK are part of the Saverglass spirits glass bottle portfolio. Brands can customize each of these bottles using various techniques such as organic screen-printing, coating, acid-etching, embossing and ceramic coating. All of these options are available through Saverglass' comprehensive packaging services and are 100% recyclable.Saverglass will showcase the full GOLDEN RESERVE COLLECTION - MALTY, BARLEY and CASK glass bottles at the ADI 2025 Craft Spirits Conference and Expo in SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, on AUGUST 25-26, 2025. Join the Saverglass team at Booth #1409 . Plan to attend their packaging education panel, 'TOP CONSIDERATIONS WHEN TRANSITIONING FROM PREMIUM STOCK TO CUSTOMIZED PACKAGING,' featuring brand and design agency Stranger & Stranger and customer Castle & Key Distillery on August 25th from 3:00 to 3:50 PM CT.Saverglass customers now have access to a selection of North American produced floor stock premium bottles delivered by leading global logistics provider GEODIS, from its warehouse located in Houston. Distilleries benefiting from this new warehouse loation include those based in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.About SaverglassSaverglass is a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of sustainably produced high-end glass bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets. We are a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.Our global network spans seven manufacturing sites and four decoration plants across three distinct operating regions, driven by leading-edge technologies, and our team's professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence. www.saverglass.com About OroraSaverglass became part of the Orora Group in December 2023. Orora is a global leader in the design, manufacture and decoration of glass bottles and aluminum cans. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Orora's operations span Australasia, North America, Europe and the UAE. Servicing the global beverage industry, Orora works with some of the best-known drinks brands in the world, with a network of 17 production sites in five countries. www.ororagroup.com

