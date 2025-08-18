MBF Bioscience's SLICE™ Wins Prestigious Microscopy Today Innovation Award

SLICE™ Light Sheet Microscope by MBF Bioscience — a compact, benchtop-ready system for high-performance 3D imaging, awarded the 2025 Microscopy Today Innovation Award

WILLISTON, VT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBF Bioscience today proudly announces that its revolutionary light sheet microscope, SLICE ™, has been awarded a Microscopy Today Innovation Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates SLICE as a game-changing solution that is transforming the light sheet microscopy landscape by delivering superior performance at an exceptionally accessible price point, democratizing advanced 3D imaging and empowering laboratories of all sizes to pursue breakthrough research.The Microscopy Today Innovation Award recognizes instruments and accessories that represent significant advancements in the field of microscopy. SLICE was selected for its innovative engineering, which addresses the critical barriers of cost and complexity that have long limited access to high-end light sheet technology."We are truly honored to receive the Microscopy Today Innovation Award, as it is a powerful validation of our mission to democratize advanced science," said Jack Glaser, President of MBF Bioscience. "SLICE was born from the idea that breakthrough research shouldn't be constrained by budget or complexity. This award is a testament to our team's commitment to creating a new standard that delivers superior image quality and unmatched value to every lab."Unlike legacy systems that typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, SLICE is a complete turnkey solution available for under $75,000. Its innovative optical design delivers demonstrably higher image quality, with clearer images and increased signal-to-noise than many more expensive systems. The SLICE offering also includes the powerful BrightSLICE software, providing a seamless acquisition-to-analysis workflow without the need for costly external licenses.Dr. Raju Tomer, Associate Professor at Columbia University and the inventor of the foundational technology behind SLICE, added, " We are deeply honored by this recognition from the global microscopy community for our efforts to make high-performance light-sheet microscopy accessible to all. We have seen firsthand how this technology can profoundly transform our understanding of biological systems, yet it has remained largely inaccessible to most researchers and clinicians worldwide. We hope this breakthrough will catalyze new discoveries and empower data-driven innovations in human health. We are very grateful to our collaborators at MBF Bioscience for helping turn this vision into reality."The SLICE system's transparent and all-inclusive annual support model further sets it apart, with a predictable annual fee that covers both hardware maintenance and comprehensive software support. This approach, combined with its streamlined design, makes SLICE an ideal solution for academic labs, microscopy core facilities, and biopharmaceutical R&D teams seeking to accelerate their research pipelines.________________________________________About MBF BioscienceMBF Bioscience is a pioneering developer of advanced microscopy and imaging solutions, specializing in multi-photon microscopy, light sheet microscopy, unbiased stereology, neuron tracing, fiber photometry, and AI-powered image analysis systems for neuroscience and life sciences researchers. With over 35 years of innovation, MBF Bioscience transforms scientific discovery by creating cutting-edge tools that deliver unparalleled accuracy, reproducibility, and research acceleration to help scientists worldwide to push the boundaries of what's possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.