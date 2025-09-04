Shrtlst Expands to 18+ Global Markets and Unveils Highly Coveted Travel Perks

NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shrtlst – the only women-led, members-only travel and lifestyle platform – is making major moves. Created for those who want to know what’s chic, what’s next, and where to go, Shrtlst is redefining luxury travel with insider intel, curated experiences, and a growing global footprint.Now live in 18+ domestic and international markets, including London, Paris, Capri, Cabo, and St. Barts, Shrtlst continues to scale its network of high-vibe destinations, joining existing hotspots like The Hamptons, Aspen, Austin, Napa and beyond.As part of this expansion, Shrtlst has unveiled a suite of premium membership perks designed to make elevated travel and lifestyle feel effortless–and actually worth it. Members now enjoy exclusive access to:• A hotel booking platform serving privately negotiated, unpublished rates.• ResortPass discounts for luxe pool days, hotel amenities, and spa escapes.• Exclusive access and rates at Canyon Ranch & HUME for next-level wellness.• Aero flight credits for semi-private jet travel without the fuss.• Private dining reservations and VIP perks with TAO Group Restaurants and Nightlife and Michelin-starred Michael Mina Group.• ClassPass, JECT, elysewalker, and WISHI styling discounts, for beauty, fashion, and fitness, wherever you are.• Passport – an in-house travel concierge that handles every detail, from dream itineraries to hotel bookings.Whether you’re booking a girls’ getaway to St. Barts or a solo design retreat in Paris, Shrtlst is your guide to a smarter, chicer way to travel and live.Ready to travel differently?Discover more at shrtlst.com and follow along on Instagram @theshrtlst Current Shrtlst MarketsU.S.• New York• Los Angeles• Miami• Las Vegas• The Hamptons• Aspen• Napa | Sonoma• CA Central Coast• Palm Springs | Palm Dessert• Newport Beach• Austin• Chicago• ScottsdaleInternational• Paris• London• Capri• Cabo• St. BartsAbout Shrtlst.Shrtlst is the only women-led, members-only travel and lifestyle platform built primarily for women. Designed to fill the gap in a market where women make most travel decisions but lack a tailored resource, Shrtlst redefines luxury travel with high-tech personalization and insider intel you can trust. Curated by local editors – not algorithms or paid promotions – Shrtlst offers vetted city guides across global markets, exclusive member perks, and private, members-only hotel rates. With partners spanning travel, wellness, fashion, and hospitality, Shrtlst blends content, commerce, and community into one seamless experience. More than a membership, Shrtlst is a mindset, a movement, and a passport to the extraordinary. Discover more at shrtlst.com and follow along on Instagram @theshrtlst.Media Contacts:Ashley Oñoz-Wrightashley@shrtlst.comChloe Wardchloe@shrtlst.com

