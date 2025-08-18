Peter S. Eisenhut Launches Official Website for Code Name Boulder Creek—An Interactive Hub for Spy Thriller Fans

An official platform connecting fans to the suspense and espionage of Code Name Boulder Creek.

This website is not just a marketing tool; it’s a place for readers to become fully immersed in the world of Code Name Boulder Creek” — Peter Eisenhut

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world of espionage just got even more exciting. Code Name Boulder Creek , the electrifying spy thriller by Peter S. Eisenhut, now has an official online home.The newly launched website serves as the ultimate destination for fans of high-stakes espionage, offering exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, detailed insights into the book’s creation, and updates on upcoming projects in the Duplicity, Deception, and Lies trilogy.At https://PeterEisenhut.com/ , visitors can dive deeper into the intricate world of Code Name Boulder Creek. The website features detailed profiles of the main characters, including CIA agents Jon Wilson and Peter Troutman, as well as exclusive excerpts, author interviews, and an interactive map of key locations featured in the novel.Fans can also sign up for updates on future books in the series, access special promotions, and engage in discussions with the author and fellow readers.“I wanted to create an experience that goes beyond the book itself. A place where fans can dive deeper into the story, explore the characters, and stay connected with what’s next in the series.”As the global launch of Code Name Boulder Creek continues to capture the imaginations of spy thriller lovers, the website offers fans a chance to interact with the story in new and exciting ways.Whether you're a longtime fan of espionage novels or a newcomer to the genre, the website offers something for everyone, whether it's character backstories, plot details, or an exclusive glimpse into Eisenhut’s writing process.About Peter S. Eisenhut:Peter S. Eisenhut, a graduate of Cornell and the University of Rochester, spent his career in international business and consulting. Now retired, he focuses on writing and volunteer work. An avid hiker, Peter lives in Columbia, Maryland, with his wife, Jean. His novels, including Code Name Boulder Creek, The Pen Project, The Boulder Creek Project, Final Project, and Fateful Affairs, explore duplicity and those who protect their country behind the scenes.

