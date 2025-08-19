Midyear: Blue Origin Packs Seats, SpaceX Controls Cash

Commercial Space Travel Passenger Revenue H1 2024 v. 2025

Passenger segments reveal who pays and why it matters

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaceport Lounge ( www.spaceportlounge.com ) reports passenger revenue in commercial space travel is surging, but the gains are concentrated in just two companies. In the first half of 2025, SpaceX grew its already dominant orbital revenue base by $300 million, while Blue Origin quadrupled its suborbital passenger count after expanding its fleet. Together, they account for all of the sector’s commercial passenger revenue in the first half of 2025.Industry growth came despite Boeing and Virgin Galactic recording no flights with passengers in the first half of 2025, widening the gap between active operators and those on pause.“Commercial space travel is still in its infancy, making this a crucial time to track it,” said Bryan Estep, Founder and Editor of Spaceport Lounge. “Publicly available data is scarce, even for basics like revenue growth, but the real insights come from passenger segments driving it. Strategically aggregated data supports industry, research, and policy, made possible by our subscribers and space travel champions through our Data Steward program.”Some of the most revealing insights from midyear, with the full breakdowns and charts available in the complete report:- Two-thirds of SpaceX’s passenger revenue comes from outside NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, signaling pivotal diversification from private and international clients.- Roughly one-third of Blue Origin passengers flew without paying themselves, traveling as invited guests, grant recipients, or contest winners.- North America accounts for nearly 70% of all commercial space passengers. The full data shows how the rest of the world divides the remaining 30%.- SpaceX maintains a 50/50 male-to-female passenger ratio on missions where it selects the crew, while other companies vary widely.- Blue Origin’s passengers are the oldest on average, at 55 years, with ages at launch ranging from 21 to 85 during the past 12 months.The concentration of commercial space travel in the U.S. obscures rising investment in Europe, Japan, and China. With space agencies, companies, and wealthy individuals ready to pay for access, the coming decade points to a far more robust and global playing field, which is why today’s data is essential for understanding its evolution.To access the full report , including all charts and detailed breakdowns, visit 2025 Midyear Wrap . Complimentary access is available to accredited media for coverage purposes.About Spaceport LoungeSpaceport Lounge’s mission is to humanize space travel and preserve its evolution in real time. The publication tracks commercial spaceflight through a proprietary database covering every passenger and mission, providing a valuable foundation for industry, research, and policy. Its reports deliver exclusive revenue analysis and passenger segmentation data for orbital and suborbital flights, offering insights not available elsewhere. Learn more at www.spaceportlounge.com

