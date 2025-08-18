New Report: Pennsylvania Named One of the “Best States to Live In” Under Governor Shapiro

Governor Shapiro is getting stuff done for Pennsylvanians – cutting taxes, investing in education and public safety, and leading on economic development, making Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

New ranking from WalletHub follows a report earlier this year from Consumer Affairs, which named Pennsylvania as one of the top three states in the United States to raise a family in 2025.

Harrisburg, PA – Under Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania is one of the “Best States to Live in,” according to a new report from WalletHub. Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has delivered real results on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians: cutting costs for seniors and families, investing in public education, strengthening public safety, creating thousands of new jobs, and protecting the rights and freedoms of all residents.

The new report from WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania particularly high for “Quality of Life” and “Safety.” WalletHub ranked all 50 states on 51 “indicators of livability,” from affordability and economy to education & health, quality of life, and safety.

Governor Shapiro has worked to make Pennsylvania the best state possible, securing historic investments in K-12 public education, supporting law enforcement, cutting taxes, and growing the Commonwealth’s economy.

Cutting Taxes & Reducing Costs for Pennsylvanians

Governor Shapiro has cut taxes more than six times over his first two years in office and worked to reduce costs for Pennsylvanians, including by:

Expanding the Property Tax Rent Rebate program for the first time in nearly two decades, passing the largest tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades and expanding those tax cuts to over 160,000 additional seniors .

. Cutting taxes for small businesses by increasing the Net Operating Loss Deduction Limit.

Creating the Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit to encourage businesses to contribute to their employees’ childcare expenses.

Allowing taxpayers to deduct up to $2,500 of student loan interest from their state taxes.

from their state taxes. Creating tax credit to allow businesses to match employee contributions to college savings plans.

Expanding the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit to make childcare more affordable for working families.

Growing Pennsylvania’s Economy & Creating Jobs

Since Governor Shapiro took office, his Administration has secured over $25.2 billion in new private sector investments, resulting in more than 11,200 new jobs across Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration released the first comprehensive Economic Development Strategy in nearly 20 years and continues to move quickly and efficiently to process permit applications, get businesses answers, and land major deals that benefit the people of Pennsylvania.

Making Our Communities Safer

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Administration has bolstered public safety by securing funding for over 800 new Pennsylvania State Police troopers and nearly 700 municipal law enforcement officers. The Shapiro Administration has also invested over $600 million in public safety, including $85 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grants to more than 130 projects across Pennsylvania, $11.5 million to launch the Building Opportunity through Out of School Time (BOOST) Program for after-school learning and violence reduction, and $5 million increase for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund, doubling the state’s investment in securing places of worship and community centers.

Supporting Our Students & Investing in Our Schools

Over the past two years, Governor Shapiro has made historic investments in public education — including a record $1.1 billion increase in K-12 education funding this past year, the largest single-year investment in Pennsylvania’s history. From securing universal free breakfast for every student to repairing hazardous school buildings to expanding access to mental health resources in nearly 800 schools, the Shapiro Administration has delivered real real results to benefit our students, support our teachers, and strengthen our communities across Pennsylvania.

