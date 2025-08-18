Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum Announces Temporary Closure for Major

Maintenance Project

CASPER, WY – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum (WVMM) is excited to

announce the start of a major facilities maintenance and update project beginning

September 2, 2025. This crucial undertaking will bring much-needed improvements to

the museum’s historic WWII-era building, enhancing accessibility and addressing critical

repairs while meticulously preserving its cherished historic character.

The museum will be temporarily closed to the public during this project, with plans to

reopen in early-Spring 2026. This allows for the safe and efficient completion of the

work.



This $2 million renovation represents the most substantial update to the WVMM in two

decades. Key improvements will include:

• A new roof

• Updated bathrooms

• A new entry ramp for improved accessibility

• Modernized heating and cooling systems

• Enhanced gutters and drainage

• Parking lot improvements



Dick Anderson Construction will serve as the general contractor. The museum assures

the public that all renovations will be conducted with the utmost care and respect for the

building’s historic integrity, ensuring its unique heritage is fully maintained.

A Storied Past, A Bright Future The WVMM’s building boasts a rich history, originally constructed as part of the WWII Casper Army Air Base. Over the years, it has served various roles, including a square dancing club, before becoming the museum in 1998. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, the building’s distinctive historical murals are a prominent feature. This project ensures it will continue to stand as a testament to history for generations to

come.



While the museum is closed, staff will operate from a temporary office.