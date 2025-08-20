EcoDecor Houston Introduces Sustainable, Luxury Wall Finishes to Texas Market

EcoDecor Houston: A family business bringing Brazilian-inspired, eco-friendly luxury wall finishes—from silk to stone—that transform walls into art.

EcoDecor is more than a design solution—it’s an innovation in how we think about wall finishes. We provide a service that elevates interiors while aligning with growing demands for sustainability” — Tatiana Marino

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoDecor Houston, a woman-owned and family-operated business founded by Tatiana and Chris Marino, is transforming the Houston design market with sustainable, Brazilian-inspired wall finishes that blend luxury, artistry, and eco-conscious living.

As the first company in Greater Houston to specialize exclusively in liquid wallpaper wall finishes, EcoDecor Houston introduces an innovative alternative to traditional paint, wallpaper, and wall paneling. Made from silk, cotton, cellulose, mica, quartz, and even precious stones, these materials deliver a truly distinctive aesthetic while providing functional benefits such as thermal and acoustic insulation, durability, and easy maintenance.

“We wanted to introduce a product to Houston that goes beyond decoration,” said co-founder Tatiana Marino. “EcoDecor is a wall solution that’s beautiful, functional, and sustainable. It’s a healthier choice for families, a smarter choice for designers, and a more responsible choice for our planet.”

EcoDecor Houston sits at the intersection of luxury interior design and sustainability. Unlike mass-produced wallpaper or paint, liquid wall finishes are:

- Eco-Friendly & Non-Toxic — Made from biodegradable, natural fibers and minerals, safe for families and pets.

- Customizable & Artistic — Each project is tailored with unique textures, colors, and finishes, turning walls into works of art.

- Functional & Durable — Provides insulation, resists wear, and can be easily repaired without full replacement.

- Versatile — Ideal for residential interiors, luxury homes, commercial projects, restaurants, and hospitality spaces.

This unique combination of design innovation and sustainability positions EcoDecor Houston as a preferred choice among homeowners, designers, architects, and builders seeking luxury wall finishes in Texas.

Originally from Brazil, Tatiana Marino brings global design influences and a deep appreciation for natural, sustainable materials. Her husband, Chris Marino, contributes strong business expertise and client-focused leadership. Together, they offer Houstonians a full-service design and installation experience that ensures both artistry and professionalism.

As proud residents of Woodson’s Reserve, Tatiana and Chris are raising their two sons in the Houston community. Their vision for EcoDecor Houston is rooted in both family and sustainability—creating healthier, more meaningful interiors for other families, businesses, and communities.

Houston is experiencing a surge in demand for luxury interiors, sustainable homes, and innovative building materials. EcoDecor Houston is uniquely positioned to meet this demand by offering a product that is both modern and environmentally responsible.

For Designers & Builders: A unique, sustainable option that elevates projects and sets them apart in the competitive Houston real estate market.

"Our mission is to inspire Houston to think differently about design,” said co-founder Chris Marino. “We’re not just covering walls—we’re elevating them into statements of style, sustainability, and innovation.”

About EcoDecor Houston

EcoDecor Houston is a sustainable design company specializing in luxury, eco-friendly liquid wallpaper wall finishes. Founded by Tatiana and Chris Marino, EcoDecor brings Brazilian-inspired design innovation to Houston, offering homeowners, designers, and businesses a premium alternative to paint, wallpaper, and wall panels.

The company delivers a full-service experience—from consultation to professional installation—ensuring every project reflects the client’s vision while aligning with EcoDecor’s values of sustainability, artistry, and quality craftsmanship.

Contact Information

EcoDecor Houston

usaecodecor.com/ecodecor-houston

info@houston.usaecodecor.com

Instagram: @ecodecor_houston

linktr.ee/EcodecorHouston

