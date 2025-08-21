Fortunato Properties Makes the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

Breckenridge Real Estate

Innovative Colorado Mountain-based real estate solutions provider, Fortunato Properties, ranks among the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the US

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is built on long-standing relationships with property owners and the community, and we remain committed to delivering high-touch, local expertise.” — Jonathan Jones

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Fortunato Properties , led by Jonathan Jones, recently achieved a major milestone making the Inc. 5000 list announced in August 2025. Fortunato Properties is a full-service real estate services provider that focuses on long-term leasing and management of residential and commercial properties, while also offering brokerage and construction services to its clients. In the last 6 years, the company has grown in leaps and bounds to become a leader in the sector, serving the Summit and Park County Colorado mountain regions.The Inc. 5000 highlights the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States, celebrating the innovativeness and resilience of such organizations.Colorado and the surrounding areas have experienced significant growth in the real estate market over the past decade. Despite the continuous growth and fantastic projections of the market, mountain stakeholders still struggle to meet their real estate investment goals. However, Fortunato Properties is changing the narrative in this regard by providing out-of-the-box, value-add solutions and a full-service platform, as substantiated by the recent Inc. 5000 recognition.“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor for our team, and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us,” said Jonathan Jones, Managing Broker of Fortunato Properties. Central to Fortunato Properties' core values are creating winning solutions for landlords, employers, and residents alike. "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is built on long-standing relationships with property owners and the community, and we remain committed to delivering high-touch, local expertise.”The company currently leases and manages approximately 400 properties for individual, corporate, and government owners via their team of highly experienced licensed brokers and staff. Fortunato’s team is based in Breckenridge - which differentiates itself from many remote and Denver-based firms that serve the area.Once Fortunato Properties was acquired by Jonathan Jones in 2019 growth was achieved through strategic acquisitions of local competitors and offering a full-service platform unique to the mountain region. Additionally, Fortunato has expanded to offer value-added services for owners, including seasonal and commercial leasing. Another key to Fortunato’s growth has been using technology. By upgrading systems to utilize the best tech and AI for marketing properties and tenant resources, Fortunato operates competitively.To learn more about Fortunato Properties and the real estate solutions offered, visit www.fortunatoproperties.com . Fortunato Properties can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Instagram.###About Fortunato PropertiesFortunato Properties is a real estate company providing award-winning solutions to different categories of clients. Headquartered in in Breckenridge, Colorado, Fortunato Properties provides leasing, property management, buyer and seller brokerage, and project management services for homeowners and commercial clients across the whole of Summit and Park County, CO. Jonathan Jones and his wife Amanda acquired Fortunato Properties following his successful career in commercial real estate brokerage.

