AnalyticOwl Launches Owl.Media, A Groundbreaking AI Platform for Broadcast & Digital Advertising Placement & Attribution

The Future Of Advertising from AnalyticOwl

The Future Of Advertising Leverages Human Knowledge and Expertise with AI, not just AI

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticOwl, a leader in broadcast attribution and analytics, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new advertising platform, Owl.Media. Built over the past year, Owl.Media is poised to redefine how broadcast and digital media is bought, sold, managed and measured ushering in the future of advertising as we know it.

Owl.Media is a single, end-to-end ecosystem where over-the-air broadcast and digital products can coexist side-by-side, while leveraging AnalyticOwl’s existing DSP, OwlDSP – already used by many top broadcasters. Owl.Media offers a hybrid self-service/rep model that empowers advertisers and agencies to place their own media from the broadcasters dedicated inventory and from AnalyticOwl’s digital inventory across streaming tv, online video, display, digital out of home and digital audio. Owl.Media eliminates many of the cumbersome and time-consuming processes of client onboarding, CNA forms, digital campaign entry, and broadcast ordering. The system automates digital and broadcast reporting and attribution with AI insights, and even payment processing, creating a seamless, convenient and efficient workflow for all parties.

At the heart of Owl.Media are four key AI-powered components:

• AI Media Placement: Intelligently guides advertisers in selecting the most effective media placements based on their specific industry, goals and target audience.

• AI Commercial Creation: A built-in creative tool that leverages AI to help advertisers quickly and easily generate compelling video, audio and static banner commercials.

• AI Insights: Provides a unified view of campaign performance across both digital and broadcast channels, offering deep analytics and actionable recommendations. Gone are the days of looking at a report and wondering how to use the data, AI creates simple to understand campaign optimizations.

• AI Help & Resources: An intelligent AI assistant that provides real-time support and resources from human knowledge and expertise, guiding both sales representatives and advertisers through the platform to answer any questions during the campaign placement or reporting process.

The platform is designed with both the broadcaster's sales team and the advertiser in mind. While it empowers advertisers to place media and check campaign performance on their own, it also provides sales representatives with a powerful tool to walk through proposals and strategies with clients, enhancing the consultative sales process. Owl.Media requires zero digital experience and zero AI experience, it’s been designed to be so simple that anyone can place and measure media by simply answering some AI generated questions.

"We believe Owl.Media is the future of advertising. It completely reimagines the digital and broadcast media sales process, replacing decades-old, manual workflows with a single, intelligent, and easy-to-use intuitive AI-based system," said David Ballinger, Founder of AnalyticOwl. "We’re not just digitizing existing processes; we’re fundamentally changing them to be more convenient. The efficiency gains for broadcasters are immense, and for advertisers, it’s a level of control, convenience and transparency they’ve never had before."

Ballinger continued, "This is a massive leap forward in bringing broadcast and digital advertising together. For the first time, a broadcaster's entire digital and over the air product suite can be sold and measured in one place. It’s about making it easier for advertisers to do business with broadcasters, and in doing so, unlocking new revenue streams and opportunities for the entire industry."

Broadcasters interested in a demonstration of Owl.Media can contact AnalyticOwl at info@analyticowl.com

About AnalyticOwl AnalyticOwl is a leading innovator in broadcast attribution and analytics. With a commitment to data-driven solutions, AnalyticOwl helps media companies and advertisers place digital media, while measuring and optimizing the impact of their campaigns using AI, shaping the future of advertising.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.