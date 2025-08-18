New Report: Pennsylvania Named One of the “Best States to Live In” Under Governor Shapiro

Governor Shapiro is getting stuff done for Pennsylvanians – cutting taxes, investing in education and public safety, and leading on economic development, making Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

New ranking from WalletHub follows a report earlier this year from Consumer Affairs, which named Pennsylvania as one of the top three states in the United States to raise a family in 2025.

Harrisburg, PA – Under Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania is one of the “Best States to Live in,” according to a new report from WalletHub. Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has delivered real results on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians: cutting costs for seniors and families, investing in public education, strengthening public safety, creating thousands of new jobs, and protecting the rights and freedoms of all residents.

The new report from WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania particularly high for “Quality of Life” and “Safety.” WalletHub ranked all 50 states on 51 “indicators of livability,” from affordability and economy to education & health, quality of life, and safety.

Governor Shapiro has worked to make Pennsylvania the best state possible, securing historic investments in K-12 public education, supporting law enforcement, cutting taxes, and growing the Commonwealth’s economy.

Cutting Taxes & Reducing Costs for Pennsylvanians

Governor Shapiro has cut taxes more than six times over his first two years in office and worked to reduce costs for Pennsylvanians, including by:

Expanding the Property Tax Rent Rebate program for the first time in nearly two decades, passing the largest tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades and expanding those tax cuts to over 160,000 additional seniors .

. Cutting taxes for small businesses by increasing the Net Operating Loss Deduction Limit.

Creating the Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit to encourage businesses to contribute to their employees’ childcare expenses.

Allowing taxpayers to deduct up to $2,500 of student loan interest from their state taxes.

from their state taxes. Creating tax credit to allow businesses to match employee contributions to college savings plans.

Expanding the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit to make childcare more affordable for working families.