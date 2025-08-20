KnowledgeWave and Instant Technologies Unite to Elevate Just-in-Time Training and AI Support

A new partnership delivers on-demand learning and instant help built into Microsoft Teams.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KnowledgeWave, a Microsoft Partner delivering top-tier Microsoft 365 training, has teamed up with Instant Technologies, the creator of the Microsoft 365 Certified app Chime V5, to launch a first-of-its-kind AI-powered chat experience inside Microsoft Teams. The goal is to give employees the training and support they need, the moment they need it, without ever leaving their workspace.Training Where You Work, When You Need ItThis powerful integration merges Chime V5’s intelligent routing and live support capabilities with KnowledgeWave’s deep library of Microsoft 365 videos and training content. The result is simple but game-changing: help and learning, delivered instantly, right inside Teams.“By adding Chime to our customer engagement model, we can now support the entire learning journey, from a new employee’s first day to every service desk interaction along the way,” said Eric Sokolowski, CEO of KnowledgeWave.With its recent Microsoft 365 Certification, Chime V5 offers secure, enterprise-grade performance, making it the perfect platform to deliver on-demand learning and real-time support in one seamless experience.“This partnership represents a natural evolution in how support and learning intersect,” said Peyton McManus, CEO of Instant Technologies. “By embedding KnowledgeWave’s training into our Microsoft-certified AI chat platform, we’re helping organizations empower employees, streamline support operations, and drive meaningful digital adoption—all inside Microsoft Teams.”Why This Matters for Businesses• Embedded Training: On-demand learning materials, including videos, webinars, and quick tips, delivered in the flow of conversation.• Smart Routing: Employees connect instantly with AI or human agents, guided by real-time data and context.• Workforce Enablement and Ticket Deflection: Training tied to actual support interactions reinforces knowledge when it’s needed most, reducing unnecessary tickets and freeing service desk staff for higher-value work.• Certified and Secure: Chime V5 is a Microsoft 365 Certified app, ensuring data security and architectural compliance.As KnowledgeWave CEO Eric Sokolowski describes it, “This integration grew out of a powerful idea from one of our customers: employees should get training and support at the moment they need it, without leaving Microsoft Teams. We’re giving employees tools to solve problems on their own when they can and escalate seamlessly when necessary. It’s an all-in-one approach that boosts productivity, drives adoption, and makes support operations more efficient.”Together, KnowledgeWave and Instant Technologies are reshaping how organizations think about digital transformation by creating a single, unified platform for collaboration, training, and support that meets employees right where they work.Explore KnowledgeWave's training services: https://www.knowledgewave.com/instant-chime-partnership Learn more about Chime V5: https://www.chimev5.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.