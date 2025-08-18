Construction Expert Kyle Tielens Shares General Contractor Checklist in HelloNation

Tielens Construction

What steps should homeowners take before hiring a general contractor to ensure a successful construction or renovation project?

A thorough vetting process now can prevent major issues later” — Kyle Tielens

STURGEON BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What steps should homeowners take before hiring a general contractor to ensure a successful construction or renovation project? That question is addressed in Checklist Before Hiring a General Contractor , an article featured in HelloNation magazine. Kyle Tielens of Tielens Construction in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, outlines the essential criteria homeowners should use when vetting a contractor—well beyond just comparing quotes.As the article explains, proper planning begins with verifying contractor credentials, including licenses and insurance. Tielens emphasizes the importance of checking references, reviewing a contractor’s portfolio, and confirming experience with projects similar in scale and scope. A detailed and transparent contract is equally vital, specifying the scope of work, materials, payment schedule, and procedures for managing changes.The article also underscores the value of establishing open lines of communication from the outset. Knowing who the point of contact will be and how updates will be delivered helps prevent misunderstandings and delays. Tielens encourages homeowners to ask questions, trust their instincts, and never skip due diligence. Ultimately, a well-informed hiring process reduces risk and builds the foundation for a smoother construction experience.Checklist Before Hiring a General Contractor offers a practical guide for anyone planning a construction project and looking to partner with a reliable, qualified professional.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.