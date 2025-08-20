Power of Recovery & Chelsea’s House Celebrate Recovery From Addiction

Come celebrate recovery and recent legislation that was passed in Massachusetts that will better support those suffering from SUD. We offer custom treatment.

This event is meant to celebrate all of those that are on their path to recovery, & the families that support them serving as an inspiration to any & everyone that is struggling with substance use.” — Damon Weinberg

REVERE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power of Recovery and Chelsea’s House sober living present their 2025 Summer BBQ Celebration. This event is supported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they are a Gold Presenting Sponsor.Join both teams, sponsors, friends, and family at 585 Boston Street Lynn, MA this Sunday August 24, 2025 from 1-4 pm. Celebrate recovery and recent legislation that was passed in Massachusetts that will better support those suffering from SUD , everyone is encouraged to be there. There will be food, games, music and more. This is a fun for the whole family-friendly event. If you, or a loved one is looking to start their Day #1 from substance use and addiction, or maintain sobriety, we are here to help. With programs ranging from detox to day treatment , 1-1 and group therapy options, and transition to a sober living home environments and more, there is a tailored program for all. We look forward to seeing you there.Questions? Contact Damon at Power of Recovery. 781-629-4609.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.