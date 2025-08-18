Press Releases

08/18/2025

Attorney General Tong Sues Trump Administration Over Illegal Conditions on Over $1 Billion for Victims and Survivors of Crime

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced he has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general suing the Trump Administration over the illegal imposition of conditions on Congressionally-authorized Victims of Crime Act grants. The Trump Administration, disregarding the clear letter of the law and intent of Congress, has declared that states will be unable to access these funds – used to support victims and survivors of crimes – unless they agree to support the Trump Administration’s extreme immigration enforcement efforts.

Trump’s actions threaten $14.5 million in funding to Connecticut alone.

“This is an insult to survivors and victims of crime, and to our police and prosectors on the front lines of real public safety. Masked commandos who round up parents on their way to school, who storm court houses, who seize kids at summer jobs do not make us safer and will not secure our border. We will not waste state funds, personnel or time serving Trump’s reckless thuggery. We are suing today to stop Trump from defunding our sexual assault exams, crime scene clean-up, and emergency shelters for witnesses and survivors, and to protect Connecticut public safety,” said Attorney General Tong.

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) was enacted in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, creating a series of grant programs to enable States to provide critical resources and services to victims and survivors of crime as they try to restore normalcy in their lives: victim and witness advocacy services, emergency shelter, medical, funeral, and burial expenses, crime scene cleanup, sexual assault forensic exams, and much more. These funding streams—totaling more than a billion dollars a year nationwide—have long ensured that States could fulfill their most fundamental duties: to protect public safety and redress harm to their residents. States use these funds to assist nearly 9 million crime victims per year and to provide compensation for more than 200,000 victims’ claims per year. Congress has required the distribution of nearly all VOCA funding to States based on fixed statutory formulas and has repeatedly acted to ensure sufficient funding for crime victims, including after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

However, the Trump Administration, through the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), has declared that States, along with the victims and survivors they serve, will be blocked from these funds unless they comply with the Administration’s political agenda – namely its immigration enforcement priorities. In order to receive these funds, States must assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with civil immigration enforcement efforts – a federal, not state government responsibility.

This directive conflicts with core principles of American governance – the separation of powers, and federalism. Congress did not authorize USDOJ to impose conditions on these grant programs that coerce States to devote their resources to enacting the Administration’s immigration agenda. As such, Attorney General Tong and the coalition are requesting that the Court permanently enjoin the Trump Administration from implementing or enforcing these illegal conditions.

Attorney General Tong joins the attorneys general of New Jersey, California, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia in filing today’s lawsuit.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov