Press Releases

12/09/2025

Attorney General Tong Begins Term as President of the National Association of Attorneys General

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today began his term as President of the National Association of Attorneys General following a unanimous vote by all attorneys general, Democrat and Republican.

Attorney General Tong leads a bipartisan four-person leadership team, including South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a Republican, who is President-elect, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, a Democrat, who is Vice President, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, a Republican, who is past-President.

Attorney General Tong announced that his 2026 Presidential Initiative will be entitled Driving Down Costs for American Families.

Whether it is unlawful generic drug price-fixing, unfair algorithms driving up housing costs, organized retail crime impacting the cost of everyday goods, unaffordable energy costs, healthcare consolidation, price gouging, and more the Presidential Initiative will highlight key cases and actions attorneys general are taking across the country to relieve financial pressures on American families. The Presidential Initiative will examine how attorneys general—irrespective of party or geography—are working together and using their authority to drive down costs and make our lives more affordable. The Presidential Initiative will culminate in a national forum to be held in Connecticut in summer of 2026.

“Now more than ever, I am honored by this unanimous and bipartisan support from attorneys general across the country. From Big Tech to Big Pharma, this role reflects and ensures Connecticut’s role at the front and center of all of the major multistate legal actions and efforts. For years, American families have been squeezed by high costs from all directions. This year, my Presidential Initiative will address how attorneys general can harness our law enforcement authority to drive down those costs. As we take on some of the biggest corporations and powerful forces, I am honored by this opportunity to lead both Democrats and Republicans in delivering for American families,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong’s election as President of NAAG reflects his national leadership on some of the biggest multistate cases and investigations in our country, including efforts to hold the addiction industry accountable for the opioid crisis, restoring fair competition in the generic drug industry, challenging big tech dominance, ensuring corporations safeguard and respect our personal information, addressing the health and environmental consequences of chemical and plastics pollution, and holding social media giants accountable for harms to youth.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov