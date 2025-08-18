HIP Video Promo Presents: Paul Eke releases new music video 'Say It Ain't True'

Paul Eke Leans Into Faith to Create Heart-Tugging Production That Soothes Believers and Non-Believers Alike

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Eke has a way with words, and it’s evident in his latest single, “Say It Ain’t True,” a heartfelt ballad that evokes a sense of nostalgia, spinning inside one’s chest like a vintage romance record. It’s a faith-based sonic vibration sure to sooth and console believers and non-believers alike. After attending college in Texas and joining the Army shortly after graduation, his years of education and experience began to unexpectedly pave the way toward a more creative path. His roots—growing up in church and singing in the choir—began to embed themselves more deeply into his everyday life. Upon leaving the Army, Eke took a leap of faith and moved to New York City to pursue acting and singing. Drawn by the city’s promise of opportunity and possibility, he confidently auditioned for roles and performed in clubs, making friends and becoming immersed in the rough and tumble entertainment industry. In 1995, however, Eke felt the need for change. His decision to move to Nashville and open an independent record label, Sahara Records, marked a pivotal moment in his creative journey. There, he dipped his toes in music production and explored the world of songwriting for other artists, deepening his passion for music and songwriting in ways he had never imagined.

“Say It Ain’t True”, though centered on the struggles of a romantic relationship, was inspired by the ways God has helped Eke overcome specific challenges. Despite his religious upbringing, Eke didn’t fully lean into faith until later in life, when he began serving as a Deacon at a church in Nashville. His ambitions and desires became increasingly guided by a higher power—both through his role in the church and his journey in music. This newfound spiritual strength gave him the tools to say goodbye, make peace, reconcile, and overcome life’s many trials. While “Say It Ain’t True” music video explores uncertainty in a relationship—the nagging question of whether Eke’s lover is being honest—its musical landscape is rich with emotional, heart-tugging production that feels timeless and classic. Reminiscent of both Prince and Luther Vandross, the song features vast background vocals, delicate Rhodes twinkles, and a dominant, expressive saxophone that all sounds like a summery candlelit dinner on a quiet, radiant pond. There’s no doubt that Eke means every word in this passionate, amorous ballad that leaves listeners longing for the long-awaited truth.

