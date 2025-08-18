SIYBO 2025 Concludes in Singapore with Record International Participation

SIYBO 2025 Closing Ceremony-Group Photo SIYBO 2025 U12 Champion Team-Group Photo SIYBO 2025 Team Line Up

SIYBO 2025 welcomed over 500 young athletes across seven categories, solidifying its status as the region’s largest premier youth basketball event.

SINGAPORE, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starlight International Youth Basketball Open SIYBO 2025 ) wrapped up three thrilling days of action at Bukit Canberra Sport Hall, Singapore from 15 – 17 August, bringing together 46 youth teams from 10 countries and regions, including the USA, Japan, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, in a vibrant celebration of sport, diversity, and youth talent.Now in its third year, SIYBO has cemented its place as the region’s largest premier youth basketball tournament. This year’s edition was the biggest yet, featuring boys’ and girls’ competitions across seven categories, providing young athletes from diverse backgrounds the chance to showcase their talent on an international stage.The Opening Ceremony set the tone for an unforgettable weekend, highlighted by a dynamic dragon dance performance and spirited team parade. A surprise video message from basketball legend Yao Ming drew rousing cheers from both players and families. The presence of esteemed VIP guests further underscored the growing prestige of the event.Beyond the court, SIYBO 2025 fostered an atmosphere of camaraderie and community. Families filled the stands with passionate support, while players forged lasting friendships across cultures and borders. Each participant received exclusive goodie bags and tournament merchandise, creating keepsakes to remember the experience for years to come.This year’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of its partners and sponsors. China Life Singapore served as the Main Sponsor, joined by Diamond Sponsor Wildlook Tech, Gold Sponsor WTC Singapore, and Strategic Partner Sport Singapore. Additional sponsors included Aspine Wellness, China Rigorer, Yan Palace, and AoWo Sports, whose contributions played a vital role in elevating the tournament experience.As SIYBO 2025 concludes, it has reaffirmed its status as a standout international youth basketball event. Organisers are already looking ahead, with ambitious plans to expand the tournament’s scale and reach in SIYBO 2026, scheduled for 14 – 16 August 2026.🏆 Winners & MVPsU10 MixedChampion: AirOne (Indonesia)1st Runner-up: J-Ballers (Japan)2nd Runner-up: ABA Boys (Singapore)MVP: Jayden Immanuel Bodhi (AirOne, Indonesia)U11 MixedChampion: J-Ballers (Japan)1st Runner-up: Rigorer (China)2nd Runner-up: Bulls (Hong Kong)MVP: Hoshi Riichi (J-Ballers, Japan)U12 BoysChampion: Johor (Malaysia)1st Runner-up: Xi’an EABT (China)2nd Runner-up: New Taipei Kings Academy (Taiwan)MVP: Joe Lin (New Taipei Kings Academy, Taiwan)U13 BoysChampion: ABA (Singapore)1st Runner-up: SBA Mamba (Singapore)2nd Runner-up: NBL Cavite (Philippines)MVP: Hui Yat Zachary (ABA, Singapore)U14 BoysChampion: ABA (Singapore)1st Runner-up: SBA (Singapore)2nd Runner-up: Fastbreak (Philippines)MVP: Chua Ruiyang Ian (ABA, Singapore)U14 GirlsChampion: ABA Red (Singapore)1st Runner-up: Proform (Singapore)2nd Runner-up: 2xSG (Singapore)MVP: Demi Dawodu (Proform, Singapore)U15 BoysChampion: Team Indonesia (Indonesia)1st Runner-up: Titans (Singapore)2nd Runner-up: Adroit (Singapore)MVP: Carlen Shaquille (Team Indonesia, Indonesia)🏅 Most Outstanding Coach AwardsU10: Kemal Wirawan Wicaksono (AirOne, Indonesia)U11: Makino Hiroyoshi (J-Ballers, Japan)U12: Lee Wee Chong (Johor, Malaysia)U13: Luan Chin How (ABA, Singapore)U14: Zhou Zhen Qiang (ABA, Singapore)U15: Maechel Hoei (Team Indonesia, Indonesia)Follow SIYBOInstagram: @siybosingaporeFacebook: SIYBO SingaporeYouTube: SIYBO ChannelTikTok: @siybo_singapore

SIYBO 2025 Day 3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.