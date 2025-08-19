ConnectM Files 10-K, Reaffirms Growth Strategy and Up-listing Plans

Filing marks key step in restoring compliance, improving transparency, and driving investor confidence in long-term growth.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC on August 4, 2025. Today, the Company is releasing a letter to shareholders in this press release, providing additional context on its strategy, growth initiatives, and plans for returning to a major exchange.Dear ConnectM Shareholders and Supporters,We’re pleased to announce that ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on August 4, 2025. You can download our 2024 Form 10-K here . This milestone reflects our commitment to restoring compliance, rebuilding market credibility, and accelerating our strategic growth initiatives.Earlier delays in filing our Form 10-K led to our transition from Nasdaq to the OTC Pink Market, and then to the OTC Expert Market. Despite these challenges, our leadership team has remained focused on execution, compliance, and long-term value creation. With the filing now complete, ConnectM can fully concentrate on getting current with the SEC and executing its strategic plan—including acquisitions, operational improvement, and up-listing back to a major exchangeKey FY 2024 Highlights:• Year-over-year revenue growth of 13.4%• Excluding one-time public company-related expenses and loss on impairment, Loss from Operations reduced by 15%• Logistics business segment establishedWhy We’re Optimistic About the Future:• Insider and institutional support: ~75% of shares held by management and loyal shareholders• Operational momentum: Revenue growing quarter-over-quarter• Balance sheet transformation: Acquisitions and continued deleveraging expected to move us into positive stockholders’ equity• Regaining market access: Targeting OTCQB by September ’25 and ultimately up-listing back to a major exchange (e.g. NYSE)Auditor TransitionConnectM has engaged KNAV Advisory Inc. as its new independent auditor. KNAV is a larger, more established firm with greater staffing depth and global expertise. Management views this transition as an upgrade that will strengthen financial reporting and governance, aligning with the Company’s long-term growth and market credibility goals.Next Steps:We intend to file our Q1 and Q2 2025 Form 10-Qs in August and will seek reinstatement to an active trading market as soon as allowable. These actions are critical steps toward our broader growth goals.Thank you for your continued trust and patience. We’re building something meaningful at the intersection of modern energy and technology, and we’re excited to share more progress with you soon.In gratitude,The ConnectM Management TeamAbout ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.ConnectM is a constellation of companies powering the next generation of electrified equipment, mobility, and distributed energy-thus enabling a faster, smarter transition to a modern energy economy. The Company provides residential and light commercial service providers and original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions globally.For more information, please visit: https://www.connectm.com/ Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2024. Such filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

