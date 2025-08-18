GO Technology Group Empowers Chicago Educators with Hands-On Training on Promethean’s ActivPanel 10

Chicago-based GO Technology Group hosted an interactive workshop showcasing Promethean’s ActivPanel 10, offering hands-on classroom technology for educators.

Interactive displays like the ActivPanel 10 aren’t just for education, they help teams and schools work smarter, engage students, and foster collaboration.” — John Marta

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools adapt to hybrid learning models and seek innovative tools to boost student engagement, GO Technology Group, a leading managed IT services and education technology provider in the greater Chicago area, hosted a high-impact workshop showcasing Promethean’s ActivPanel 10, the latest in interactive display technology for classrooms and collaborative learning spaces.The workshop welcomed a diverse group of educators, school administrators, and technology coordinators from across the region, providing them with hands-on experience exploring the ActivPanel 10’s powerful features for classroom technology solutions - Enhanced Interactivity: Ultra-responsive touch technology for multiple simultaneous users.- Seamless Integration: Works with a wide range of devices, software, and learning management systems.- Intuitive Interface: Streamlined navigation for faster lesson delivery and reduced setup time.“This event was a prime example of our mission to connect educators with technology that makes a real difference in the classroom,” said John Marta of GO Technology Group. “We’ve seen firsthand in Chicago-area schools how interactive display panels for education can boost student engagement, improve collaboration among staff, and even strengthen connections with the community through more dynamic presentations.”“As a former educator, I was amazed at how practical and adaptable the ActivPanel 10 is for today’s classrooms,” added Nick Kliminski of GO Technology Group. “Its ease of use means teachers can focus on teaching, not troubleshooting, and the interactive features open new possibilities for student participation.”Marta also noted the potential applications beyond the classroom: “Interactive displays like the ActivPanel 10 aren’t just for education, they have tremendous potential in business settings for collaborative meetings, training sessions, and client presentations. The same technology that engages students can help teams work smarter and communicate more effectively.”Throughout the session, attendees participated in simulated lessons, explored built-in classroom management tools, and discussed real-world strategies for using the ActivPanel to improve collaboration and learning outcomes. The workshop concluded with an open Q&A, allowing educators to share insights and gather tailored recommendations for their schools.GO Technology Group, an authorized Promethean partner in Chicago, provides procurement, installation, IT support for schools , and professional development services to ensure schools maximize their technology investments.Additionally, the company continues to support schools throughout the Chicago area by consulting on long-term technology planning, helping administrators evaluate return on investment, and offering examples of how interactive displays are transforming classrooms into collaborative community hubs. These efforts highlight GO Technology Group’s broader role in strengthening the educational landscape with managed IT services tailored for schools.For more information about GO Technology Group’s education and classroom technology services, visit www.gochicagoit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.