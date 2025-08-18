PROTECTALL™ APPOINTS CHRIS PENN AS PRESIDENT

PROTECTALL™, a trusted leader in premium protection solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Chris Penn to the position of President.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROTECTALL™ , a trusted leader in premium protection solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Chris Penn to the position of President.In his new role, Penn will assist with guiding the company’s strategic direction and market expansion, building on PROTECTALL’s reputation for exceptional customer service and cutting-edge product offerings. He will continue to focus on strengthening partnerships with retailers, expanding product innovation, and delivering value to customers globally.Penn brings a proven track record of industry expertise to the role, with over two decades of experience. Throughout his career, he has championed a customer-first philosophy and spearheaded initiatives that strengthened market presence and fueled program growth.“Chris has been instrumental in helping to drive PROTECTALL’s continued success,” said CEO, Sean Stapleton, of PROTECTALL™. “His deep understanding of our industry, passion for innovation, and commitment to our partners makes him an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team.”Penn expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating: “I’m excited to take on this role and help continue building on PROTECTALL’s strong foundation. It’s an honor to join our talented executive leadership team as we continue to drive growth, deepen relationships with our retail and manufacturer partners, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”The appointment underscores PROTECTALL’s commitment to long-term growth and innovation in the product protection industry. With Penn’s new appointment, the company aims to accelerate new product development, global expansion, and reinforce its position as a trusted partner to leading retailers and manufacturers.About PROTECTALL™PROTECTALL™ is a premier protection plan provider known for its comprehensive coverage and exceptional customer service. Serving millions of consumers, PROTECTALL™ offers peace of mind for a wide range of products, including electronics, appliances, and furniture.

