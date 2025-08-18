Top 100 Best Hotels: Tourists Can Now Trust a Guest-Only Ranking of the Best Hotels in Paris

For the first time, a full citywide ranking of Paris hotels has been created based exclusively on guest reviews, not marketing campaigns or industry awards.

This is Paris seen through the eyes of its guests. ” — Iva Georgieva

PARIS, FRANCE, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris, the most visited city in the world, now receives the hotel ranking it has long deserved — one that reflects real guest experiences across more than 1,250 hotels with over 20 rooms each. The ranking covers all 3-, 4-, and 5-star hotels in France's capital and is based on over 800,000 verified reviews collected between summer 2024 and May 2025."In a city where hospitality is part of the cultural identity, travelers deserve to know which hotels truly deliver on their promises," said Iva Georgieva, Managing Director. "This ranking reflects the voices of real guests — unbiased, large-scale, and transparent."To support travelers and tourism professionals alike, the project has published four free Top 100 lists, each highlighting the best hotels in its category: TOP 100 Best Hotels in Paris – the top-rated hotels across all categories; TOP 100 Best Five-Star Hotels in Paris – the best of Parisian luxury; TOP 100 Best Four-Star Hotels in Paris – top upper-midscale options;TOP 100 Best Three-Star Hotels in Paris – leading midscale accommodations.With travelers increasingly relying on peer feedback, these rankings offer an objective, guest-centric guide to the best places to stay in Paris.About Top 100 Best HotelsThe Top 100 rankings were developed by an independent team of tourism, data analytics, and digital media professionals aiming to bring greater transparency to hotel evaluation. Their methodology consolidates reviews from all major online platforms and has previously been recognized through the "Top 100 Best Hotels in Bulgaria" initiative.The current Paris rating underscores the project's commitment to fairness: no hotel pays to participate, and the full results are publicly available.The project for calculating the Top 100 Best Hotels rankings has been approved and co-financed by the EU under the Operational Program Enterprise and Innovation for Competitiveness (OP EIC).Future editions will expand to other major cities and regions.For more information visit https://top100besthotels.com/hotels/paris

