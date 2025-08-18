NH Fish and Game Responds to Two Trail Bike Crashes in Newport

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Brown

603-744-5470

August 14, 2025

Newport, NH– On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8:56 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of two separate trial bike crashes each with injury on the Sugar River Rail Trail in the Town of Newport. The first crash occurred in the area of Chandler Mills Road while the second crash occurred in the area of Oak Street, approximately 4 miles east of the first crash. Through investigation it was learned that both incidents involved members of the same riding party.

The female operator in the first crash, identified as Isabelle Marsh, 21, of Alstead, NH, lost control of her trail bike while navigating around a gate causing the bike to fall on its side. The second crash occurred when the male operator, identified as Daniel Surber, 25, of Alstead, NH, failed to identify a gate and navigate around it, crashing head-on into the gate. Both riders sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crashes. Surber was transported from the scene by Newport Ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation. Marsh was not transported by ambulance and sought medical treatment on her own.

Newport Police, Newport Fire and Ambulance, New Hampshire State Police, and a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer all responded to the scenes to assist. After follow-up interviews, it is believed that speed, low light, and alcohol were all contributing factors for both crashes.

