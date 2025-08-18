ATV Crash with Injury in Hopkinton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson

(603) 352-9669

August 17, 2025

Hopkinton, NH – On August 16, 2025, at approximately 8:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV rollover with injury on private property in Hopkinton. The incident occurred behind a residence on Lower Straw Road.

Hopkinton Police Department, Hopkinton Fire Department, and a Conservation Officer from New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene. The operator was identified as Gregory Caler, 56, of Hopkinton, NH. Caler was riding an ATV along with another family member in the woods behind his residence. While riding, the bottom of Caler’s ATV got stuck on a tree stump and was simultaneously on uneven ground. When Caler attempted to accelerate his ATV off of the tree stump, the machine flipped over, landing on Caler. The family member who was with Caler at the time of the crash called 911. Caler attempted to extricate himself from the woods by crawling towards the road. After crawling for close to 50 yards, Caler rested at the base of a tree where he waited for help to arrive. He was transported to Concord Hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary cause of the crash was operator error. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people to always wear helmets when riding and to not exceed their riding ability.