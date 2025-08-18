Hiker Suffering from Medical Condition Rescued from Crawford Path

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

August 17, 2025

Bean’s Grant, NH – On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Crawford Path. The hiker, identified as Thomas Pratt, 73, of Pembroke, MA, had been hiking up with his two grandsons with the intention of reaching Mizpah Hut where they had reservations to spend the night. Approximately 1.3 miles up the trail, Pratt started suffering from a medical condition concerning enough that a call to 911 was made by his grandson.

Due to the nature of the symptoms being described, a response was initiated by Conservation Officers, EMS personnel form Twin Mountain Fire, including a paramedic and volunteers from Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR). In addition, an AMC staff member from Mizpah Hut hiked down from the hut with medical gear including an AED. In addition to rescue personnel, Good Samaritan hikers stayed with Pratt and provided support and medical evaluation.

Pratt was assessed by the first rescuers on scene, and after rest and rehydration was willing to try and start hiking down with their assistance at approximately 4:00 p.m. He was able to make it down to the parking lot where the ambulance was staged at 5:45 p.m. After an assessment by medical personnel in the ambulance, Pratt was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further medical care.