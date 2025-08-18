Mountain Biker Injured on Gunstock Mountain in Gilford

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

(603) 271-3127

August 17, 2025

Gilford, NH – On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 7:19 p.m., Gilford Fire-Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Gunstock Mountain Trail on Gunstock Mountain for a reported injured mountain bicyclist.

First responders located Alyssa Kessler of Gilford, NH, approximately 1/2 mile from the trailhead with a leg injury. Kessler was treated and carried off the mountain in a litter to the trailhead. Kessler was transported to Concord Hospital in Laconia by Gilford Fire-Rescue. It was determined that Kessler crashed while descending the Gunstock Mountain Trail while traversing loose rock.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.